Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Roy Graham, 66, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; criminal littering. No bond listed. Booked at 9:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, by the Fish and Wildlife.

Kristy Rose Martin, 32, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 10 drug units of an unspecified Schedule 1 or 2 drug); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); no operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 9:19 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-