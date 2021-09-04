Posted by admin

District health department: New August COVID cases increased 391% over July

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 — The surge in new COVID-19 cases in the Lincoln Trail District Health Department area continues to increase without any sign of stopping.

The total number of new COVID cases in August surpassed July 2021 by 391 percent, and represents the most new COVID-19 cases in any month to date for the health district.

COVID-19 vaccinations remain the best tool to bring the pandemic to and end. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department asks anyone who is eligible and has not been vaccinated to do so now. Vaccinations are available free of charge by appointment at all of county health department clinic sites.

NELSON COUNTY. Nelson County reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which was down from last Monday’s report of 104 new COVID cases in the county. Friday’s new cases bring the county’s total to 6,607 cases, with 500 of those cases active and being monitored by the health department. The county’s COVID death total is now 67, up 2 additional deaths from Monday’s COVID report.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase from the 67 new cases reported Monday. The county’s case total stands now at 3,088, with 310 of those cases active and being monitored. The county has reported 41 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down from the 36 new cases the county reported on Monday. The county’s total COVID cases are 1,923, with 141 of those cases active. The county has reported 41 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a decrease from the 49 new cases reported Monday. The county’s has had a total of 1,965 cases since the pandemic began, with 222 of those cases active and being monitored. The county has reported 29 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 257 new COVID cases reported on Friday, a slight decrease from the 299 new cases reported Monday. The county’s case total is13,744, with 1,371 of those cases considered active. The county has recorded 191 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 42 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, a decrease from the 58 new cases reported Monday. The county has had a total of 2,808 cases, and 183 of those are considered active. The county has had 28 COVID-related deaths.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT CHANGES. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, the Lincoln Trail District Health Department will no longer issue release letters for positive COVID cases. The health department will continue to conduct case investigations and educate positive patients regarding COVID-19.

If you need written documentation for school or your employer, it is suggested that patients obtain a copy of the positive lab or statement from the testing physician’s office during their testing appointment.

Updated guidance regarding how to isolate and/or quarantine will be available on the district health department website, www.ltdhd.org.

A new calculator to help individuals determine isolation and quarantine end dates will also be available on our website beginning Sept. 7, 2021.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases are required to isolate for 10 days from symptom onset or test date if asymptomatic. Unvaccinated close contacts are advised to quarantine for 10 days from last exposure to the positive case.

If you are fully vaccinated and was in close contact with a COVID positive individual, you may not have to quarantine; however, the health department recommends individuals exposed should be tested 3-5 days from the last day of exposure to the positive individual.

