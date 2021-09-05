Posted by admin

Obituary: Patricia Carol ‘Patti’ Spalding, 70, Fredericktown

Patricia Carol “Patti” Spalding, 70, of Fredericktown, died at 1:50 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Baptist Health in Lexington. She was born in Lebanon on Jan. 26, 1951, to the late William Wheeler and Mary Roberta Curtsinger Spalding. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, a 1969 graduate of Washington County High School, and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death two sisters, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Cheatham (Aug. 22, 2019) and Norma Jean Burkhead (Nov. 23, 2018); and one brother, William W. “Bill” Spalding (Nov. 2, 2009).

Survivors include her husband, Marlin Spalding; two daughters, Dawn (Chuck) Hagan and Amanda (Bobby Joe) Mattingly of Springfield; two sons, Tim (Sherie) Spalding of Scottsville and Kevin (Corey) Spalding of Louisville; one sister, Mary Sue (Gary) Goff of Bardstown; two brothers, Jimmy (Rose) Spalding and Jerry Spalding of Louisville; 12 grandchildren, Steven Hagan, Halie Ward, Nathan Spalding, Nick Hagan, Madison Snellen, Isaiah Mattingly, Aidyn Snellen, Anna Kate Mattingly, Jackson Spalding, Emma Grace Mattingly, Emily Spalding and Noah Mattingly; and one great-grandchild, Kaylee Mae Hagan.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Most Reverend Mark Spalding, bishop of Nashville, officiating, Burial is in Holy Trinity Cemetery,

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Carey & Son Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Madison Snellen, Halie Ward, Nathan Spalding, Isaiah Mattingly, John Spalding, Martin Spalding, David Spalding and Jim Spalding.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Aidyn Snellen, Emma Grace Mattingly, Anna Kate Mattingly, Noah Mattingly, Jackson Spalding, Emily Spalding, Nick Hagan and Steven Hagan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

