Obituary: Brad Lamont Calbert, 55, Bardstown

Brad Lamont Calbert, 55, Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born Oct. 9, 1965, to the late William Minor “Pistol” and Aleta Bell “Pud” Calbert. He was a former member of the National Guard, an avid University of Louisville and Pittsburg Steelers fan. He was a member of Campbell’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Larry Calbert.

He is survived by his loving companion, Rebecca Blandford of Bardstown; five children, Will Graves, Blake Blandford, Bryson Blandford, Ashley Graves, Sharday Sheckles all of Bardstown; four sisters, Jo Evelyn (Francis) Lewis and Janice (Billy) Stivers, both of Bloomfield, Willette C. Mason of Lexington, and Sheila (Ricky) Sanders of Bardstown; seven brothers, Eddie (Karen) Calbert, Donnie Calbert, Glenn (Sheila) Calbert, Ray (Linda) Calbert, Bob (Donna) Calbert and Terry (Leslie) Calbert, all Bardstown, and Mike (Marcia) Calbert of New York; two grandchildren, Zayda Graves and Keison Graves, both of Bardstown; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service for Brad Calbert will be 1:00pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Harriet McElvaney officiating. Burial is in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family is requesting that masks be worn in the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

