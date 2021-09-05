Posted by admin

Obituary: Joann Hamilton, 87, Loretto

Joann Hamilton, 87, of Loretto, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 31, 1934, in Loretto. She served as the Loretto City Clerk for 43 years. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Everett “Tommy” Hamilton (1972); two sons, Gary Hamilton and Jude Hamilton; two granddaughters, Alison Hamilton and Courtney Hamilton; her parents, Frances Leonard and Edith Raley Hayden; six sisters, Dorothy Medley, Betty Sue Hicks, Mary E. Yates, Ruth Miles, Frances L. “Fanny” Nalley and infant Della Hayden; and three brothers, Leslie Hayden, John Hayden and infant George Donald Hayden.

Survivors include two daughters, Joanie Lancaster (Danny Burton) of Lebanon and Edith Browning (Scott) of Hodgenville; three sons, Jeff Hamilton and Billy Hamilton, both of Bardstown and Glen Hamilton (Mindy) of Calvary; one daughter-in-law, Theresa Hamilton; one sister, Peggy Browning (Jim) of Lebanon; two brothers, Fred Hayden (Linda) of Louisville and Bobby Hayden (Joyce) of Loretto; one brother-in-law, Bobby Miles of Loretto; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with her nephew, Most Rev. William F. Medley and the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant. The family requests visitors wear face coverings.

Pallbearers are Shane Hamilton, Tommy Hamilton, Ben Lancaster, Mitchell Lancaster, Layne Gribbins, Tyler Reynolds, Zach Hamilton, Brennan Hamilton, Blake Altes, Carson Altes, Tristen Hamilton and Chase Hamilton.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

