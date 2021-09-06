Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

Jeffrey Scott Martin, 42, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); serving parole violation warrant. No bond listed. Booked at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Justin Newton, 24, New Haven, criminal mischief, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:58 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Joe Padgett Muncy, 29, Elizabethtown,, burglary, second-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; public intoxication — controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing, third-degree; resisting arrest; menacing. No bond listed. Booked at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Michael Lindsey, 47, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $4,494,73 cash. Booked at 8:32 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Tyler Harmon, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, by the Kentucky State Police.

Cody Tyler Lyday, 27, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking, contents from vehicle under $500; failure to appear (2 counts); unlawful access to a computer, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

