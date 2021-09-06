Posted by admin

Obituary: David B. Thompson, 68, Cox’s Creek

David B. Thompson, 68, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his home. He was born May 9, 1953, in Louisville. He retired from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church, and had a long-fought battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Veneta K. Hibbs Thompson; and one brother, Barry N. Thompson.

He is survived by his fiance, Helen Hutchins of Cox’s Creek; one son, Jeremy Thompson of Cox’s Creek; one granddaughter, Emilee Ware of Cecilia; one sister, Glenda Kays of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Tim Tillett officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

