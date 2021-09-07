Posted by admin

Obituary: James D. Pack, 80, Bardstown

James D. Pack, 80, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sanders Ridge Health Campus in Mount Washington. He was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Harlan. He retired from B. F. Goodrich and was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church and an avid golfer. The Pack family would like to thank the staff of Sanders Ridge Health Campus, for their love and care.

JAMES D. PACK

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Brumley Pack; one son, Jeffrey Dwayne Pack; and his parents, James Willard and Christine Pack.

He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Stallard of Louisville; three grandchildren, Chris Pack, Kaitlin Stallard, and Kameron Stallard; and one great-grandson, Will.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-