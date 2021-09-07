Posted by admin

Obituary: Micheal Ray Humphrey Sr, 62, Bardstown

Micheal Ray Humphrey Sr, 62, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his home. He was born July 8, 1959, in Bardstown to Edgar Ray and Martha Taylor Humphrey. He was a licensed plumber for Outback Plumbing. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1976-1982.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Norene Taylor Humphrey; and one sister, Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Goodlett.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Stansbury Humphrey; three daughters, Sabrina Kay Humphrey and Liz Humphrey both of Bardstown, and Tonya (Mike) Logan of Lexington; one son, Micheal Ray Humphrey Jr. of Bardstown; his father, Edgar Ray Humphrey of Bardstown; three sisters, Mary Ann Holly, Jean (Googie) Linton and Faye Humphrey, all of Bardstown; four granddaughters, Heaven, Lilly, Olivia, Skyler; and three grandsons, MJ, Nate and Nick.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow the visitation.

The family request that contributions be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses and that everyone wear a mask in the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

