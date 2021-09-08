Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 145 new cases in Nelson County reported in Tuesday update

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 — The number of new COVID-19 cases has surpassed the peak numbers from December 2020/January 2021, and they continue to rise in the Lincoln Trail Health Department service area.

In Nelson County the district health department reported 145 new COVID cases reported Tuesday.

Of the county’s 6,751 cases, 469 are active and being monitored by the health department. The county has reported 67 COVID-related deaths.

STATEWIDE. As of Tuesday, there were 2,353 patients hospitalized in Kentucky for COVID-19. Of that total, 661 are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), and 433 are on ventilators.

According to state figures, more than 2.6 million Kentuckians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

VACCINATIONS ARE AVAILABLE. If you would like get a COVID-19 vaccination, you can call the local health department or your favorite local pharmacy.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 70 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. Of the county’s 3,158 cases, 269 are active and being monitored. The county has 41 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. The district health department reported 40 new cases in Washington County on Tuesday, pushing the county’s total case numbers to 1,963. Of that total, 132 cases are active and being monitored.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 43 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the district health department. Of the county’s 2,008 cases, 177 are active and being monitored. The county has reported 29 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 417 new COVID cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s case total to 14,160. Of that number, 1,284 cases are active and being monitored by the health department. The county has had 191 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. The health department reported 51 new COVID-19 cases in Meade County, bringing that county’s case total to 2,859. Of that number, 160 cases are active and being monitored. The county has reported 28 COVID-related deaths.

