Bardstown Police investigate Tuesday shooting death in Camptown Road area

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 — The Bardstown Police Department is investigating a shooting death that happened Tuesday in the 200 block of Camptown Road in Bardstown.

Officers were dispatched to the area on a complaint of shots fired. While investigating the call, they discovered a male subject with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and flown by helicopter to University Hospital were he later died of his wounds.

The identity of the victim was not released pending notifcations of the next of kin.

Anyone with information about this shooting are asked to call the Bardstown Police Department, (502) 348-6811 or the anonymous tip line, (502) 348-HEAT (4327).

