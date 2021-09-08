Posted by admin

Obituary: Rita Annette Franklin Williams, 71, Bardstown

Rita Annette Franklin Williams, 71, of Bardstown, died peacefully Sunday morning, Sept. 5, 2021, at her Bardstown home after a long illness. She was born Jan. 18, 1950, in Ashland.

At an early age, she professed her faith in God and joined New Hope Baptist Church in Ashland. She graduated from Ashland Paul Blazer High School in 1968 where she played the clarinet and bass clarinet in the marching band. After attending Ashland Community College for two years, she enrolled in Morehead State University, earning a BA in Sociology/Social Work, a minor in English, and received her certification in the teacher education program.

She worked as a social worker for the city of Lexington before being hired at Bardstown City Schools as a social worker. She later earned her Masters in Education with a Minor in Guidance Counseling from Western Kentucky University. Her career in education started at OKH Junior High School as a Social Studies and English teacher, and Cheerleader coach. She later taught English, Sociology and Psychology at Nelson County High School before finishing the last two years of her teaching career at Bardstown High School as an English teacher. After retiring, she worked at Bardstown High School as a classified employee for 12 years. She was a member of Fairfield Second Baptist Church, the Bardstown Optimist Club, and the NAACP. Her teaching experience cannot be quantified by years taught, but by how many students she inspired and continues to inspire through love and encouragement.

In her free time, she enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, interior decorating, painting, crocheting, crafting, gardening, and reading, but especially enjoyed playing with her grandson Koa. She was most known for her sense of humor, selflessness, and stubbornness. She was considered a sister and best friend to many who will endlessly miss her presence on this earth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Richard Franklin and Della Mae Taul; and one brother, Charles Franklin.

She leaves behind many who mourn her. Her loving husband of 48 years, Roland E. “Coach Roe ” Williams; two children, Monika Lynnette Williams and Roland RaShawn “Shawnie” (Shelby) Williams; two sisters, Terri Lynn Franklin and Kimberly Franklin Mays; one sister-in-law, Renee Love (Art); one brother-in-law, Simpson Eugene Williams; one grandson, Koa Alexander Sage Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, and 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St Vincent de Paul, 310 N. 2nd Street in Bardstown or The Louisville Rudd Heart and Lung Association, 201 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

