Baptist Health Hardin advises where to go for local COVID-19 testing, treatment

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 — With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Nelson and surrounding counties, an increasing number of people are seeking to be tested to determine if they have the coronavirus.

But according to Baptist Health Hard, unless the individual is experiencing severe symptoms, the hospital emergency room (ER) should NOT be the first stop for a COVID-19 test.

Emergency rooms should be reserved for people experiencing symptoms that are life-threatening. When people use the ER for non-emergent issues — such as getting a regular COVID-19 test — it can cause delays that affect those who need to be there for lifesaving care from conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, and advanced COVID-19 symptoms, such as trouble breathing.

Individuals experiencing non-emergent symptoms and seek a COVID-19 test will save time and hospital resources by going to a more appropriate place to locate a test.

Baptist Health Hardin offers COVID-19 testing at its testing site located at 108 Financial Drive in Elizabethtown. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon.

WHEN TO GO TO THE E.R. If you are experiencing emergency warning signs— including trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest—seek emergency medical care immediately.

URGENT CARE. If you are experiencing less severe symptoms — such as fever or chills, cough, aches, or new loss of taste or smell — go to Baptist Health Urgent Care.

VIRTUAL VISIT. Baptist Health offers Virtual Care eVisits, allowing patients to connect with a provider for non-urgent health conditions, which can assist with treating minor illness symptoms and exposure to COVID-19 without symptoms.

OTHER TESTING SITES. If you are not symptomatic and think you may have been exposed, check out your local health department website or your state government site at kycovid19.ky.gov – KY COVID Testing (egov.com) for additional testing options.

