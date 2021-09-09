Posted by admin

Obituary: George Davis Riney, 20, Bardstown

George Davis Riney, 20, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. He was born Jan. 31, 2001, in Nelson County. He was employed with Willett’s Lawn Care. He was a 2018 graduate of Montgomery County High School. He loved playing sports and spending time with friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Drexal Legore “Duck” Davis and Joseph Riney.

Survivors include his mother, Gloria Davis Presson (Donnie) of Georgetown; his father, Joseph Steven Riney of Bardstown; two sisters, Tabatha Everest (Patrick) and Wendy Presson, both of Elkhart, Ind.; one brother, Joshua Riney of Louisville; two nieces, Jillian Presson and Lillian Everest, both of Elkhart, Ind.; his grandmothers, Wanda Thompson Davis of New Hope and Carolyn Semones of Louisville; his stepgrandmother, Shirley Riney of Elizabethtown; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Memorial donations may go toward burial expenses and may be made at the funeral home or at mattinglyfuneralhome.com.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

