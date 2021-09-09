Posted by admin

Bardstown man found with cash in hand following rental business burglary

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 — Bardstown Police officers were dispatched early Wednesday morning to the area of 1220 East John Rowan Blvd for an active burglary alarm at American Rental.

JACOB FRANK JOHNSON

At 12:06 a.m., Wednesday, officers responded to the business location and located a man standing in the wooded area behind Bardstown Sporting Goods adjacent to American Rental.

The man, identified as Jacob Frank Johnson, 33, of Bardstown, was found in possession of heavily damaged locked money drawer. Officers also found an open door at the rear of American Rental.

The store security video showed Johnson prying open the door into the business, taking the money drawer and fleeing the area.

Johnson was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary. He also was arrested on three failure to appear charges. His bond is $5,000 cash. He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

-30-