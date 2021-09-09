Posted by admin

Bardstown Police arrest 3 in connection with Tuesday morning’s shooting death

From left, Andrew Toogood, 19, and Brittney Childers, 22, both of Elizabethtown,, and Dominick Woods, 19, of Campbellsville, were arrested late Wednesday in connection with the Tuesday morning shooting death of a Bardstown man in the parking lot of B.J.’s Restaurant.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 — Three people were arrested late Wednesday in connection with the Tuesday shooting death of a 20-year-old Bardstown man.

According to a the Bardstown Police Department Facebook page, Andrew Toogood, 19, of Elizabethtown, was arrested by detectives on a single charge of murder. He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Dominick Woods, 19, of Campbellsville and Brittney Childers, 22, of Elizabethtown, were each charged with one count of complicity to murder. No bond was listed on their charges.

According to Bardstown Police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of B.J.’s Restaurant at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim, George D. Riley, was shot three times in the chest. He was flown to University Hospital where he died.

The department credits cooperation with the Elizabethtown Police Department and the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office for assistance in making the arrests.

