Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

Jacob Frank Johnson, 33, Bardstown, burglary, third-degree; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Joseph Clark, 32, Boston, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Trevor Shane Ballard, 33, failure to appear. Bond is $320 cash. Booked at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Andrew Dalon Toogood, 19, Elizabethtown, murder. Bond is $1 million. Booked at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Brittney Nichole Childers, 22, Elizabethtown, murder. Booked at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Dominick Cervontae Woods, 19, Campbellsville, murder. Booked at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-