Posted by admin

Obituary: Louise Cozine, 81, Cox’s Creek

Louise Cozine, 81, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Jan. 10, 1940, in Nelson County. She was a homemaker and member of the First Christian Church D.O.C.

LOUISE COZINE

She was preceded in death by her parents, Loretta and Orville Stone.

She is survived by her husband, James “Sonny” Cozine of Cox’s Creek; three daughters, Elizabeth Diane O’Bryan of Henry County, Tina Louise (John) DeSpain of Simpsonville; and Connie Sue Bates of Louisville; one sister, Sheila Evans of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, Joe Stone of Florida and Darrell Stone of Cox’s Creek; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-