Obituary: Robert Lester ‘Bob’ Foster, 86, Bardstown

Robert Lester “Bob” Foster, 86, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Washington County to the late Andrew and Nellie Mattingly Foster. He was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church. He enjoyed sports and loved golf, playing pool and rabbit hunting.

He was the last surviving child of Andrew and Nellie Mattingly Foster. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jewell White Foster; and one grandson, Tyler M. Foster.

He is survived by three sons, Dale (Lila) Foster, Wayne (Kim) Foster and Gary (Vivian) Foster, all of Bardstown; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Dorothy Hilbert.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Bloomfield Baptist Church with Bro. Richard Carwile officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021,, at the Bloomfield Baptist Church. The family requests that face masks be worn during the services.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Tyler M. Foster Memorial Scholarship Fund, the Bloomfield Baptist Church or Lottie Moon Offering.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

