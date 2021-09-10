Obituary: Amanda Gayle Barnes Rust, 38, New Haven

Amanda Gayle Barnes Rust, 38, of New Haven, went to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Nortons Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was born October 13, 1982 at Baptist East. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister.

AMANDA GAYLE BARNES RUST

She was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church, She was school teacher for the Cox’s Creek Elementary with the Nelson County School System.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, B.W. and Gladys Crady Florence; and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Nancy Fisher Barnes.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, of 15 years, Gregory Scott Rust of New Haven; two daughters, Harper Kinleigh Rust and Hadley Caroline Rust; one son, Camden Jase Rust; her parents, Floyd Wayne and Patricia Marie Florence Barnes; one brother, Michael (Erin) Barnes of New Haven; one niece, Macey Barnes; one nephew, Dalton Barnes; and several cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Rolling Fork Christian Church with Bro. Tim Underhill and Bro. Casey Clark officiating. Burial is in River View Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Rolling Fork Christian Church.

Due to COVID-9, the family requests visitors to wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-