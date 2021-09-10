Obituary: Charles K. Monin Jr., 89, Bardstown

Charles K. Monin Jr., 89, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. He was born Feb. 17, 1932 in Fairfield to the late Charles Kelm and Thelma Ballard Monin Sr.

CHARLES K. MONIN JR.

As a young man, he was a farmer and entrepreneur. In the 1960s’ he entered into the business of trucking with his brother Sonny and founded Monin Bros. milk trucks, which expanded into a local trucking company for other commodities. In the 1970s, he ventured out on his own and started Monin Trucking Inc. and Trade Winds Transit. In the 1980s, he expanded the family business with Bardstown Warehousing. These family-owned and operated businesses became the long-haul trucking company and warehousing that is still run today under the management of his children and grandchildren. Given his tremendous business acuity and passion for success, all the businesses still flourish to this day supporting generations of his family.

He loved history, travel, watching the stock market, and eating a good holiday meal. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He will be remembered by his friends and family as a kind-hearted man who was generous to others and passionately advocated for his beliefs.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rosalie Huber Monin; one sister, Carolyn Monin Backherns; and three brothers, Joseph (Sonny) Monin, Alvin Monin and Raphael Monin.

He is survived by five children, Donna J. Monin, Charles K. Monin III (Harriett), David L. Monin (Shannon), Chris E. Monin (Debora), and Dean M. Monin (Belinda); two sisters, Martha Monin Wheeler and Linda Monin Roby; three brothers, Donald Monin, William Monin and Paul Monin; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a friend, Jacqueline Haynes of Bowling Green.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society or Bethlehem High School.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

