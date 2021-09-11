Obituary: Laymon Allen Wray, 71, Mount Washington

Laymon Allen Wray, 71, of Mount Washington, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born April 27, 1950, in Glasgow to the late Cecil A. and Betty Capps Wray. He was a retired truck driver for Allied Systems. He was a U.S. Army veteran and attended Chaplin Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Lou Wray.

He is survived by two sons, Larry (Debbie) Wray of Lawrenceburg and Todd (Jill) Wray of Taylorsville; two brothers, David Arnold Wray of Bullitt County and Wavid (Watha) Wray of Louisville; four grandchildren, Katie Wray, Jonathan Wray, Alanna Wray and Alex Wray; and two great-grandchildren, Addie Wray and Ellie Wray.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield followed by cremation.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

