Diane Berry appointed to serve on state’s Education Professional Standards board

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

DIANE BERRY

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Diane Berry of Bardstown to the state Education Professional Standards Board.

Berry was elected to the Nelson County Board of Education in 2012, and has served terms as both chairwoman and vice-chairwoman. She has served on several committees, served as a director on the Kentucky School Boards Association, coached cheerleading and has been a Kentucky state cheerleading judge for more than 25 years.

Berry replaces Steven Scrivner on the KSBA board who resigned. She will serve the remainder of the unexpired term, which ends June 30, 2023.

-30-