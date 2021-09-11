Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 9-10, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

Matthew Dylan Druin, 21, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Desean Trequez Taylor, 20, Lebanon, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree; tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband, first-degree. Booked at 10:49 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cora Michelle Yearns, 44, Leitchfield, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:42 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, by the Probation and Parole.

William Cory Harrell, 41, Bedford, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 2:28 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Sylvia Kay Livers, 44, New Hope, possession of a controlled substance. No bond listed. Booked at 3:38 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ariana Cara Doherty, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $1,388 cash. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

George Lamont Greene, 49, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lesley Brooke McKay, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degre (methamphetamine); promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Jordan Tyler Hardin, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:54 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Maggie Elaine Beavers, 38, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but less than $10,000. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 2:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Earl Douglas, 38, Bardstown, assault, third-degree, inmate assault on corrections employee. No bond listed. Booked at 4:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacqueline Rennee Bartley, 29, Carrolton, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $1,574 cash. Booked at 11:52 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-