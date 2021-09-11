Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Salee, 69, Hodgenville

Mary Elizabeth Salee, 69, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, Sept, 11, 2021, at the Healing Place in Louisville. She was born Jan. 24, 1952, to the late James and Virginia Frances Cross Salee. She was a waitress most of her life. She was a loving sister, and friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Steven Linton; and one sister, Janice Lynn Salee.

She is survived by two sisters, Frances (Clyde) Jeffries of Hodgenville and Linda (William) Noe of Buffalo; one brother, James Salee of Munfordville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with burial in Harper Cemetery in Horse Cave.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.

Due to the increase of COVID-19, THE family request that all visitors wear a mask.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-