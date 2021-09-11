Obituary: Shirley Marie Rountree, 57, Boston

Shirley Marie Rountree, 57, of Boston, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born Sept. 19, 1963, in Bardstown. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, miniatures, interior decorating, Charlie Brown and Snoopy. She loved being a Mom and Mimi. She sent birthday cards to everyone and never missed a birthday or anniversary for her family. She greatly loved her friends. She was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church and head of the flower committee for the church. She was simple and beautiful in everything she did.

SHIRLEY MARIE ROUNTREE

She is clothed in strength and dignity and laughs without fear of the future. Proverbs 31:25

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Leon Riley Sr. and Mable Irene Riley; one sister, Wanda Riley; and two brothers, Joseph Carrol Riley and James W. “Jimmy” Riley.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Rountree of Boston; three daughters, Leslie (Nathan) Williamson of Boston, Jessica (Robert) Osbourne of Bardstown; and Alyssa (Michael) Morris of Boston; five sisters, Patsy Scrogham, Donna (Danny) Goodlett of Bagdad, Bonnie (Greg Ballard) Cissell of Hodgenville, Joyce Kirsch and Brenda (Ricky) Sosh, both of Cox’s Creek; three brothers, John L. (Bonnie) Riley of Cox’s Creek, Keith Riley of Bardstown, and Kenny (Jill) Riley of Hodgenville; one aunt, Eva Leslie; seven grandchildren, Mary Lynn Williamson, Michael A. Williamson, Aubree Marie Osbourne, Macy Elizabeth Osbourne, Adrian Morris, Madalynn Morris, and Aria Morris; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in The First Cedar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Sept. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-