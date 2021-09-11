Obituary: Emma Aline Stump, 93, Taylorsville

Emma Aline Stump, 93, of Taylorsville, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her home.

She was a native of Spencer County and the daughter of the late Alec and Florence Carlisle Goodlett, and the widow of D. R. Stump. She was a homemaker and farmer and a member of the Briar Ridge Christian Church. She formerly attended the old Wakefield Christian Church. Fishing and gardening were her favorite pastimes.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, David Stump.

Survivors include four children, Martin Stump (Brenda) of Dandridge, Tenn., Marlene Stump and Martine Stump, both of Taylorsville, and Linda McGaughey Lonnie) of Lawrenceburg; one sister, Mary Etta Coulter of Taylorsville; one brother, Robert Goodlett of Alton; one daughter-in-law, Shirley Stump of Bloomfield; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is private with the Rev. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Briar Ridge Christian Church, 3951 Briar Ridge Road, Mount Eden, Kentucky 40046.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

