Obituary: Joseph Lee ‘Jody’ Tinnell, 38, Bardstown

Joseph Lee “Jody” Tinnell, 38, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Shelbyville. He was born Oct. 22, 1982, in Bardstown to Richard “Ricky” Tinnell and Betty Lou Hall Tinnell. He worked in construction and was a UK fan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lou Hall Tinnell; his paternal grandfather, James Tinnell; and his maternal grandparents, Eleanor and David Lee Hall.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Dawn Kays Tinnell; one son Jody Tinnell Jr., of Bardstown; four stepchildren, Chelsey Parrott, Shane Parrott and Madison Wheatley, all of Bardstown, and Morgan Lampkin of Raywick; his father and stepmother, Ricky and (Cindy Waddell) Tinnell of Bardstown; one sister, Lacey Tinnell of Bardstown; one brother, Jamie Tinnell of Bardstown; one stepsister, Erin Barnes of Hodgenville; one stepbrother BJ Barnes of Bardstown; his paternal grandmother, Martha Jane Tinnell of Bardstown; and two stepgrandchildren, Braelyn Rayne Parrott and Lavaeh Rose Parrott.

The prayer service is 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow and burial at a later date in the First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The family request that contributions be made payable to the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

