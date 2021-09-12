Obituary: Marilyn Joyce Perkins, 82, Bardstown

Marilyn Joyce Perkins, 82, of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital with her husband by her side. She was a Baptist by faith and a member at Clermont Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great- great-grandmother. She will be remembered as a good listener, friendly and approachable; she never met a stranger, just a friend she hadn’t spoken to yet. She was a wonderful cook; her visitors always left with a full belly and a plate for later. She enjoyed her morning coffee, watching hummingbirds dance about in flight, and getting cozy to watch Hallmark Christmas movies. She loved her boys; family meant everything to her. She always put the needs of others before herself. She was the matriarch of the family; she is irreplaceable and will be dearly missed.

MARILYN JOYCE PERKINS

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Thompson and Mattie Anderson Thompson; two sisters, Gloria Dean Thompson and Wanda Beshear; and one daughter-in-law Betty Perkins.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Perkins; one daughter, Debra Ellenburg (Rick) of Clermont; one son, Eugene Perkins of Shepherdsville; six grandchildren, Anthony Eugene Perkins (Patty), Christopher Louis Perkins (Tera), Clifton Dale Perkins (Nicole), Dennis Ray Coyle Jr. (Heather), Bruce Dewayne Coyle, and Amanda Coy (Scott); 10 great-grandchildren, Melissa Gayle, Chelsey Nicole (Dustin), Eli Scott, Zachary Louis Perkins, Drew Michael Perkins, Dallas Perkins, Tyler Perkins, Alyssa Coyle, Mariah Moore and Jaylen Moore; and four great-great-grandchildren Alaina Rose, Weston Scott, Grace and Ava.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, and 10-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-