Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021

James Edward Peel, 30, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $25. Booked at 5:13 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Deavonne Dwight Cotton, 38, Louisville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. booked at 7:31 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jagger Rodney Cardin, 19, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 6:43 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Paul Blaine Hamilton, 48, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 3:29 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-