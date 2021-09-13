Monday update: County clerk’s computer system is down; call before visiting office

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 — A statewide computer outage has affected the ability of Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom’s office to conduct the usual transactions.

State computer support personnel are working on the issue, she said. Anyone who plans to visit the county clerk’s office for car registration or other services is asked to call the office first to confirm that the computer system is operational again.

Contact the Nelson County Clerk’s office at (502) 348-1820.

-30-