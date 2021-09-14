Obituary: Debra Ann Kirkpatrick Royalty, 63, Bardstown

Debra Ann Kirkpatrick Royalty, 63, of Bardstown went to be with her heavenly Father, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Flaget Hospital in Bardstown with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She was a Christian by faith, she worked in management for AT&T. She was born July 6, 1958, in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Irvin Kirkpatrick.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 36 years, Michael Dale Royalty of Bardstown; one son, Garrett Michael Royalty of Bardstown; her mother, Alice “Allie” Bowling Kirkpatrick of New Haven; one sister, Mary Kimberly Kirkpatrick of South Africa; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven, with the Rev. Scott Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

Due to the increase of COVID-19, the family requests visitors to wear a mask or facial covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

