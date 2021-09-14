Obituary: Charles Edward ‘Eddie’ Litsey, 76, Bardstown
Charles Edward “Eddie” Litsey, 76, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Bardstown. He was a former employee of the Old Talbott Tavern in his early years. He retired from Wilson Brothers and coached softball and football for many years. He loved U of L sports and his family.
He was preceded in death by one son, Randy Litsey; his parents, George and Leona Litsey; three sisters, Josephine Ferguson, Georganna Litsey, and Louise Avery; and four brothers, William Litsey, Joe Litsey, Leo Litsey, and Dennis Litsey.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Litsey of Louisville; three daughters, Tracy Litsey and Jessica Litsey both of Jeffersonville, and Monica Litsey of Louisville; one son, Carlos Litsey (April) of Lebanon; a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and a special friend, Lori New of Bardstown.
The funeral is noon Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation is 10-12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
