Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

Charles Dale Harris, 31, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 1:54 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Leanna Marie Lucas, 35, Boston, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 3:43 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, by Probation and Parole.

Steven Earl Alford, 48, Roundhill, failure to appear. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Austin Grant, 33, Elizabethtown, failure to appear. Bond is $3,450.04 cash. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Franklin Roosevelt Sanger, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); contempt of court; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $11,755 cash. Booked at 5:29 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Michael Bailey, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 10:23 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-