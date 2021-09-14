Obituary: Willena T. Ferrill, 91, Bardstown

Willena T. Ferrill, 91, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville. She was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio. She was a homemaker, taught Sunday School for 50 years and Bible School. She was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church since 1972. She taught art for several years and her hobbies included knitting, sewing, and painting.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Guy Ferrill Jr.

She is survived by three sons, Fred Anthony Ferrill of Indianapolis, Victor (Mike) Ferrill and Guy (Teresa) Ferrill, both of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Gay Ferrill of Bardstown; one brother-in-law, Bobby Ferrill of Bardstown; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Mill Creek Baptist Church cemetery with Bro. Danny Haynes officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

