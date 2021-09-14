Obituary: Bertha Lillian Bivens Thomas, 83, Bardstown

Bertha Lillian Bivens Thomas, 83, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 26, 1938, in Bardstown to the late Mary Cecilia Barnes and John Frank Bivens. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.

BERTHA LILLIAN BIVENS THOMAS

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerdon Lee Thomas “Pete” Maddox; four sisters, Viola Dunlap. Mary Catherine Johnson, Nan Buie and Lucille Woods; five brothers, John Frank Bivens Jr, William Bivens, Charles Leo Bivens, Henry Bivens and Joe Wilbur Bivens; and one grandson, Rashad Massey.

She is survived by eight children, Joseph Darrell (Royce) Bivens of Burlington, N.J., Benita Duff of Anniston, Ala., Sherry (Reginald) Massey of Louisville, and Charles “Gootie” (Gail) Bivens, Kim (Terry) Hickman, Jerry Lee Thomas, Chris (Shannon) Thomas and Deanna Bivens-Coleman, all of Bardstown; one stepdaughter, Stephanie Hayes of Louisville; one sister, Ann Louise Williams of Louisville, one brother, James “Jamie” Bivens of Dawson Springs; one sister-in-law, Barbara Bivens of Sacramento, Calif.; 26 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special caregiver and friend, Catherine Freeman.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at St. Monica Catholic Church with the Rev. Tom Clark officiating with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-