James Calvin ‘Jimmy’ Blackburn, 61, Taylorsville

James Calvin “Jimmy” Blackburn, 61, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 5, 1960, in Jefferson County to the late Carl Elwood and Margaret Jewell Hagan Blackburn. He was a truck driver for IMI, loved cars and his toys.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Louise “Wa Wa” Ruble.

He is survived by one daughter, Manda Blackburn (Troy Scrogham) of Bloomfield; one son, Chris (Heather) Blackburn of Taylorsville; three sisters, Phyllis (Ray) Shadowens of North Carolina, Diane (David) Lawless of Louisville and Sharon Lemus of Taylorsville; two brothers, Carl Dwight “Shorty” (Charlotte) Blackburn and Mike “Birdie” (Vanessa) Blackburn, both of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Chase Blackburn, Mackenzie and Jordan Lay; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is noon-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

