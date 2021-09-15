Heavy rains flood North Third St. at cemetery; area under flash flood warning

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, 9:45 a.m. — Due to the heavy rains this morning, North Third Street in the area in front of the Bardstown City Cemetery is closed due to high water.

If you are planning to drive into Bardstown from the north, plan on a different route through down.

The county is under a Flash Flood Warning until 12:45 p.m. due to the heavy rains.

According to Nelson County Dispatch, the storms passing through the area have left standing water in a number of areas in town and across the county, particularly in low-lying areas. Be cautious and don’t drive through standing water.

A line of heavy showers is moving through the area from the southwest traveling northeast, and is expected to bring additional rainfall through the morning.

“Turn around, don’t drown.”

-30-