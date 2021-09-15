Obituary: Rosella Romano, 89, Bardstown

Rosella Romano, 89, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home. She was born April 13, 1932, in New York City. She was a devout Roman Catholic, her faith and family were the strongest forces in her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominick and Carmela Genovese.

She is survived by her husband, Arnold Romano; one daughter, Suzanne Romano; one son, Stephen Romano; and two brothers, Eugene Genovese and Dominick Genovese.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

