Obituary: John Paul Nye II, 49, Hodgenville

John Paul Nye II 49, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. He was born Jan. 27, 1972, in San Diego, Calif., to the late Sharon Sue Barlow.

He was a computer technician and he will be missed by many, he was a loving companion, father, brother, and son.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother, Pete George.

He leaves to cherish his memory his companion of 14 years, Sara Wright of Hodgenville; three daughters, LaiLana Nye of Elizabethtown, Hope Nye of Texas, and Alia Smith of Elizabethtown; one son, Payton Nye of Hodgenville; his father, John Paul Nye of Texas; two sisters, Melissia Vandergriff and Carmen McDonnell, both of Texas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no visitation or services. Cremation was chosen.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 N. Lincoln Blvd Hodgenville Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.

