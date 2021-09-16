Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

James William Edward Wilks, 34, Louisville, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

April Lee Griffith, 37, Louisville, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; failure to appear. Bond total is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean Michael Overstreet, 23, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gerald A. Nelson, 32, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense). bond total is $3105 cash. Booked at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wallace Owen Brady, 49, Cox’s Creek, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond listed. Booked at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tonya Lynn Unseld, 45, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; contempt of court (juvenile public offense); non-payment of fines. Bond total is $2,028. Booked at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Erika Nicole Dymun, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

