Obituary: Judy Jantzen, 65, Bloomfield

Judy Jantzen, 65, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her home. She was born June 25, 1956, in Bloomfield to the late Samuel and Mattie Baker Case. She was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of the Bloomfield Church of God. She loved traveling and enjoyed basket weaving.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jonathan Dewayne “Tiger” Case; three sisters, Christine Thompson, Paula Hardin and Ruthie Case; and four brothers, Theodore Case, Rome “Buddy” Case, Samuel Case and Roy Lee Case.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Jantzen; two stepsons, Sean (Jennifer) Jantzen of Louisville and Michael (Holly) Jantzen of Kennesaw, Ga.; four brothers, Edgar (Sue) Case, Orville Case, Danny (Carla) Case, Paul (Kathy) Case, all of Bloomfield; and four stepgrandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Bloomfield Church of God. with Sister Judy Wilson officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield, and 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

