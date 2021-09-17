Obituary: William Charles Lewis, 57, Bardstown

William Charles Lewis, 57, of Bardstown, died at 5:26 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at his home. He was born in Lebanon Nov. 24, 1963, to the late Theodore Charles and Betty Ruth Lanham Lewis. He was a member of the Faith Worship Center and certainly a man of faith. He loved being in nature, fishing and studying the Word of God. His favorite scriptures were 2 Corinthians 5:17 and Philippians 4:13. He was loved and adored by his wife, Beverly, his family, friends as well as his church family and last but definitely not least his beloved grandson, Jacob. He was an employee of Orbis. He was a full time student at ECTC of Springfield studying Industrial Maintenance.

WILLIAM CHARLES LEWIS

He was preceded in death by one son, Theodore Charles Lewis; one stepdaughter, Carly Horton; and three sisters, Marilyn Lanham, Melissa Lanham and Ruth Ann Pate.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Vincent Lewis; one daughter, Barbara Ann Garten (Jim) of Elizabethtown; two sons, Dallas Wayne Lewis of Radcliff and Michael Lewis of Elizabethtown; four sisters, Don Roller (Scotty) of Lebanon, Marie Washburn (Trey) and Sheila Coulter, both of Bardstown and Anna Marie Crouch of Bloomfield; four brothers, Eugene Lewis of Campbellsville, James Lewis (Michelle) of Lebanon, Marshall Gilpin of Kentucky, and Bryan Vincent (Jennifer) of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren including Jacob Swift; a special aunt, Helen Harper of Bardstown; several nieces, nephews and cousins including Offus Lewis and an adopted sister, Sara “Tootsie” Williams of Bardstown.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Apostle Freddy Riggs and the Rev. Jeremy Riggs officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, and after 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Bryan Vincent, James Lewis, Ronnie Lewis, Offus Lewis, Lonnie Dones and Larry Chance.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-