Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

Joyce Ann Proctor, 52, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 9:59 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Austin Underwood, 52, Buffalo, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); receiving stolen property; persistent felony possession of a firearm; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Joseph Smith, 41, Cox’s Creek, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; criminal trespassing, second-degree; terroristic threatening, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Ray Owen, 37, Willisburg, probation violation (juvenile public offense). No bond listed. Booked at 4:19 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cole Jacob Chesser, 26, Williamsburg, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 11:42 p.m. by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-