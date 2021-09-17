Obituary: Clifford Owens, 80, Bardstown

Clifford Owens, 80, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 13, 1941, in Harlan to the late Thomas Edward and Allie Cole Owens. He was a retired Ford employee, a U.S. Navy veteran, and attended Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ruth Combest Owens; and five brothers, Ronald “Ron” Owens, Donald “Don” Owens, Herbert “Herb” Owens, Kirk Owens and Lawrence Owens.

He is survived by one brother, Fred Owens of Lawrenceburg; his niece and caregiver, Charlotte Woloch; his caregivers Dana Walden, Tammy Jackson, and Linda McCune; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Owens officiating. Burial is in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

