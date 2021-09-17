Obituary: Virginia Sams, 83, Bardstown

Virginia Sams, 83, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her home. She was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Louisville.

VIRGINIA SAMS

She was preceded by her husband, Charles Bryson Sams Jr.; her parents, Floyd and Florence Robinson; one sister, Cheryl Robinson; and two brothers, Bransford Robinson and David Robinson.

She is survived by one daughter, Stacey Down Castello of Bardstown; one son, Dean Allen (Judy) Sams of Bardstown; one sister, Katherine Lee Ritsert; two brothers, Robert Robinson and Sonny Robinson; one granddaughter, Jennifer Estep; three nieces, Judy Robinson, Julie Robinson, and Carrie Ritsert; and one nephew, Timmy Robinson.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-