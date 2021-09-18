Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

Jerry Ray Wright, 48, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Edward Peel, 30, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; assault, third-degree – police or probation officer; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 8:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Terry Allen Stewart, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 9:31 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Lee Robertson, 34, Roanoke, Va., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 10:16 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

