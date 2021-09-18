Obituary: Bobbie Jo Baker, 51, Bloomfield

Bobbie Jo Baker, 51, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 7, 1969, in Louisville to the late Chester and Shelby Jean Ratliff Allen. She was an employee of Walmart for 34 years, was a greeter at Houghlin Funeral Home and was a member of Cedar Grove Methodist Church in Bullitt County. She was passionate about working with and loved serving first-responders. She loved animals and Christmas. She and her husband especially enjoyed decorating their home at Christmastime.

BOBBIE JO BAKER

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Rita Dale Allen.

She is survived by her husband, Todd Baker; one son, Josh (Crystal) Allen of Shepherdsville; one sister, Sheila Allen of Bloomfield; two brothers, Gussy (Tina) Allen and Sammy (Mary) Allen, both of Shepherdsville; one grandchild, Adley Elizabeth “Nuggett” Allen; one aunt, Judy Elliott of Bloomfield; and numerous friends and extended family.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Brent Baker and Chaplain Eldon Morgan officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Humane Society of Nelson County or the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-