Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Ronald Terry James, 60, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,058 cash. Booked at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Stuart Miles, 44, Bardstown, non-payment off court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond is $446 cash. Booked at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kenneth Edward Smith, 53, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 2:27 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Josh Raymond Miles, 29, Bardstown, criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); failure to appear. Bond is $11,000 cash. Booked at 9:53 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lance David Call, 49, strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:58, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-