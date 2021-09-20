Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

Damon Scott Eades, 19, Chaplin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit. Booked at 3:23 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eseboro Perez, 35, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 8:11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Felicito Alvarez Arreolas, 27, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; no operators license; failure to register transfer of vehicle. No bond listed. booked at 8:12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Lonnie Foster, 26, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-